22,500 Shares in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnite by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Maestria Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.5% in the first quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 1,052,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $683,750.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,509.58. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 192,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,030 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $179.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magnite has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

