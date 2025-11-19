225,109 Shares in QXO, Inc. $QXO Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in QXO by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QXO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. QXO’s quarterly revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

