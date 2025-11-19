22,875 Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YMAR. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 38.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 10.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:YMAR opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

