2,360 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after acquiring an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $13,235,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $387,390. The trade was a 97.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 499,707 shares of company stock worth $127,140,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

