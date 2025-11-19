4,240 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 25.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,473 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

