5,847 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,111,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,961,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

