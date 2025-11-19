690,907 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,252,000. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after buying an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5%

Newmont stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.99.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

