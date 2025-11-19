7,053 Shares in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $57,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $52,396,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,889,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,689,000 after purchasing an additional 460,394 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,124,000.
UL Solutions Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of ULS opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.05. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.
UL Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.
About UL Solutions
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
