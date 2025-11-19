8,024 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 136.4% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

