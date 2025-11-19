9,757 Shares in ePlus inc. $PLUS Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ePlus by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 921,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,466,000 after buying an additional 50,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $608.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

