Adient $ADNT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,174,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,236,000 after buying an additional 272,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adient by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,615,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Adient has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

