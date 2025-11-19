Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 415.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

In related news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,408. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

