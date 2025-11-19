Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.4444.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $294.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.42. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 36,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $46,297.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,276,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,762.96. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.