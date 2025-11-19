Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 163.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $12,053,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. Roth Capital downgraded Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

