Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,502 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3,207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $939.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.