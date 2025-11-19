Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $473,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 115,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $284.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $293.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,637. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

