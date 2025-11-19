Alteri Wealth LLC Buys 712 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MBB opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

