Alteri Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Alteri Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,036 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

