Alteri Wealth LLC Has $747,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after buying an additional 279,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $187.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

