Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 463,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 269,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.0% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $341.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.69 and a 200 day moving average of $311.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

