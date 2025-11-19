Alteri Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Alteri Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

