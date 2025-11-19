American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AHR opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,926 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 357,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.