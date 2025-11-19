American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 11.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

