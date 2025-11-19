Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

