Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Korro Bio (KRRO)

Korro Bio (NASDAQ: KRRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2025 – Korro Bio was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/13/2025 – Korro Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

10/14/2025 – Korro Bio had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Korro Bio had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.