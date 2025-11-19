Analyzing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $63.71 million 2.94 $15.34 million $2.23 15.64 Capital City Bank Group $240.59 million 2.80 $52.92 million $3.57 11.05

Profitability

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 9.30% 10.61% 0.87% Capital City Bank Group 21.50% 11.92% 1.39%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Financial Services has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Financial Services and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 2 1 0 2.33 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eagle Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Eagle Financial Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

