Analyzing Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Six Flags Entertainment pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marcus has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Six Flags Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 2 5 8 0 2.40 Marcus 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Six Flags Entertainment and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $29.07, indicating a potential upside of 107.65%. Marcus has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 55.10%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Marcus.

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Marcus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $3.14 billion 0.45 -$231.16 million ($17.72) -0.79 Marcus $753.27 million 0.62 -$7.79 million $0.24 63.80

Marcus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -14.92% -1.00% -0.22% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Summary

Marcus beats Six Flags Entertainment on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

