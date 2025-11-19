Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 186.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

