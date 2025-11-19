Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. $CRF

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,597.20. This trade represents a 75.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,273 shares of company stock valued at $420,309. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRF opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

