Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $YJUN

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BATS:YJUN opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.