Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 187.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $444.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.15.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

