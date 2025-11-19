Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $15.20 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises 5.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $112.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

