Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 37,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $596.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $606.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

