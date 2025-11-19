Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4515 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

