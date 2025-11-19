Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF $PSFM

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

