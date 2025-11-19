Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

GJUL stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

