Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.46. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

