Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 111,185 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. $HRTX

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,185 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,752,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 431,918 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 373,518 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.37 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.