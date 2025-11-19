Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up 3.5% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.