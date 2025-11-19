Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

