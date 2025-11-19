Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $GMAR

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 44.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

GMAR opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

