Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October $GOCT

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October by 24.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October by 98.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GOCT opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $292.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

