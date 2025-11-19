Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Lowered by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.44 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a market cap of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.