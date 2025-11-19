Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stake Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.