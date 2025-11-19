Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 211,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30,636.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

