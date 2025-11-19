ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NOC opened at $566.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $589.74 and its 200 day moving average is $549.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.