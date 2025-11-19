ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,367 Graham Corporation $GHM

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Graham by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Graham Corporation has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Noble Financial lowered shares of Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

