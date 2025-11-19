ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Biohaven by 838.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 251,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 225,036 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Up 14.1%

BHVN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $998.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, CAO George C. Clark purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $144,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,400. The trade was a 566.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,195,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,964,562.50. This represents a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,416,999 shares of company stock valued at $33,144,833 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

