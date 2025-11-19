ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

