ARS Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,628,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $23,833,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 213.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 980,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 666,967 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

EPD opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

